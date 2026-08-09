Temperatures in North Texas inch close to triple digits for Sunday

Temperatures will reach near-triple-digit levels today in North Texas, with heat index values in the 100-105°F range.

Winds will be from the south at 5 to 10mph, which will increase moisture, especially in counties southeast of the metroplex. A stray sea breeze shower will be possible in those locations during the afternoon. However, most of the region will stay dry today.

CBS News Texas

Monday morning lows will be in the low 80s, with highs at or near 100 degrees for the first day of school. Expect a lot of sunshine and winds gusting from the south at up to 20 mph.

Next week, as the kiddos head back to school, be sure to pack a big water bottle. Sunshine will be present, and temperatures will remain near the triple digits, but of course, it will feel hotter with a heat index between 100 and 105 °F.