Sundance Square Cars and Culture Show brings hundreds to experience lowriders and more in Fort Worth

Hundreds gathered in Sundance Square recently for the third annual Cars and Culture Show, with more than 120 lowriders and other vehicles, live music and an artisan market.

"For us, it's a lifestyle," said Joe Chavez. "It's not just a weekend of cruising. It's a whole culture, it's a whole thing."

Chavez is the Fort Worth chapter president of Duke's Car Club, the oldest continuously operating lowrider club in the world.

"People that typically don't have an idea of what it's about," Chavez explained. "It kind of gives them a feel — this is what it's all about."

For Chavez, shows like this are just as much about the kids as they are the cars.

"When I see a little kid intrigued by what we are passionate about," Chavez effused. "It reminds me of when I was a kid."

Cars gave Chavez a purpose — and now he's giving back.

"It's awesome," Chavez said. "It's indescribable. You can't come up with words to describe the feelings."

While the show was part of Fort Worth's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Chavez will be the first to say that everyone is welcome.

"It's a big culture," said David Lacey. "But everybody is very respectful and it's all love, all the way across the board."

Lacey is part of the Professionals Car Club. He did the majority of the restoration to his 1960 Chevy Impala in Fort Worth and says automobiles are his therapy.

"You got a lot of different worlds of everybody that's all mixed into one," Lacey said.

That's the beauty of it.