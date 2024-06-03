Summertime temperatures in full swing in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Monday morning is starting out with mostly cloudy skies, patchy fog and temperatures near 70 degrees.

It is going to be a hot and humid day with temperatures heating into the upper 80s and humidity making it feel like the triple digits.

Remember to stay hydrated, take breaks in the A/C and wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

We are not done with the storms yet. Scattered storms will develop again this afternoon and could become severe. The Storm Prediction Center has us at level 2, Slight Risk for severe storms and they have expanded it across all of North Texas.

Large hail, damaging winds and flooding are the main threats but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Spotty storms are possible with daytime heating, but we will also be watching for a complex to move south out of Oklahoma. The strongest storms will likely be focused along and east of I-35 where the cap is a bit weaker.

Once again, there isn't great model agreement on the exact timing of storms and placement but they are indicating the potential for a second round overnight.

The below model is more delayed on timing and brings it into our eastern counties closer to 5-6 a.m.

Another one of our models has the storms winding down around 3 a.m.

As we have seen this season, each round of storms will impact the next round. Including its intensity, timing, and placement.

Please stay up to date on the latest forecast as changes are likely.

Also be prepared for the summer heat! While a few storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons with daytime heating, most us will remain dry but hot.

Feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits with temperatures in the 90s!

