Summer heat returns to North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — Get ready for the oven to turn back on. High pressure will move over the area Monday and stick with us through the week.

That means temperatures are back to the triple digits with heat indices closer to 105+. Heat advisories may be issued for next week.

We start with clouds again on Sunday, but they will break up around midday with afternoon sunshine ahead.

Expect afternoon highs in the mid-90s with feels-like temperatures closer to 100.

A quiet but hot weather pattern sets up for next week. Remember those heat safety precautions if you are spending a lot of time outdoors.

The ridge will shift west heading into next weekend allowing northerly flow to set up and the potential for a weak cold front to slide in. We may even get a few showers as we wrap up next weekend.

A tropical depression may form over the next few days in the Atlantic as it heads toward the Leeward Islands.

We will be watching for potential impacts in Florida later in the week.