Summer begins with sunshine and outdoor fun across North Texas

First day of summer brings sunshine and fun to North Texas

Friday marked the official start of summer and the longest day of sunlight in the Northern Hemisphere.

Across North Texas, families and individuals took advantage of the extended daylight to enjoy the outdoors.

"I'm really excited about it for my kids. I have four little ones," said Crystal Brand, who lives near Las Colinas. "Something for me is just making sure they enjoy the outdoors as well."

Locals embrace the summer season

Many residents said they look forward to summer and the chance to spend more time outside.

"I love it. I come here walking every day and it feels good outside," said Victoria Garcia. "I love walking around the lake because it's peaceful."

At Burger's Lake in Fort Worth, dozens of families gathered to celebrate the first day of summer. The solstice officially occurred at 9:42 p.m., marking the moment the Northern Hemisphere tilted closest to the sun.

Why the heat comes later

Meteorologist Juan Hernandez with the National Weather Service explained that while the solstice brings the most sunlight, it doesn't bring the highest temperatures — yet.

"There's a delay in the time it takes for the atmosphere to react to everything that is happening around the world," Hernandez said. "Even though solar radiation is maximized today, it just doesn't happen that fast."

He added that the ground must heat up first, which then warms the atmosphere. Global weather patterns also need time to align, which is why the hottest days typically arrive in July or August.

Tips for staying cool and safe

Despite the delayed heat, North Texans are already preparing for the summer sun.

"Drink a lot of water, vitamin C," Garcia advised.

Abby Gros, visiting from Louisiana, agreed. "Stay hydrated and just have fun," she said. "Live your life."