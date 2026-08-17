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The hottest days of summer 2026 are here. Near-record temperatures expected for North Texas

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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This week is expected to be the hottest one of this summer so far for North Texas. The area will reach near-record highs on some days this week as well.

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There's a heat advisory in place for Monday, mainly due to high temperatures. The humidity is lower, so feel-like temperatures won't be too far off from the actual temperatures. When the air is drier, it can heat up more, which is why temperatures are getting into the 105-106° territory this week.

There is a very slim 5-10% chance of a shower or rumble across the Red River counties on Monday; otherwise, there is no rain in sight.

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The low humidity and dry conditions will not help the fire threat. Monday, DFW is under a high fire danger and is forecast to reach the very high category by Wednesday.  This is something the First Alert Weather Team will keep a close eye on throughout the week.

Temperatures will continue to heat up and come very close to some previous records listed at the bottom of the 7-day forecast.  Stay cool. 

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