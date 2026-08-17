The hottest days of summer 2026 are here. Near-record temperatures expected for North Texas

This week is expected to be the hottest one of this summer so far for North Texas. The area will reach near-record highs on some days this week as well.

There's a heat advisory in place for Monday, mainly due to high temperatures. The humidity is lower, so feel-like temperatures won't be too far off from the actual temperatures. When the air is drier, it can heat up more, which is why temperatures are getting into the 105-106° territory this week.

There is a very slim 5-10% chance of a shower or rumble across the Red River counties on Monday; otherwise, there is no rain in sight.

The low humidity and dry conditions will not help the fire threat. Monday, DFW is under a high fire danger and is forecast to reach the very high category by Wednesday. This is something the First Alert Weather Team will keep a close eye on throughout the week.

Temperatures will continue to heat up and come very close to some previous records listed at the bottom of the 7-day forecast. Stay cool.