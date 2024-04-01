Strong, severe storms possible Monday afternoon

NORTH TEXAS – Heads up! CBS News Texas meteorologists have issued a weather alert today.

We are tracking the potential for strong to severe storms to develop in parts of North Texas this afternoon and evening, including parts of the Metroplex.

Much of this weather will depend on the breakdown of the CAP. Our forecast models suggest that we'll likely see the CAP breaking this afternoon to our west, allowing showers and storms to develop along and east of the dryline.

Storms will likely fire up after 4 p.m. this afternoon out west, then move east toward the Metroplex this evening.

Parts of North Texas are under Levels 2 and 3 (Slight and Enhanced) Risks for strong to severe storms today. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. However, we can't rule out an isolated tornado or two.

Most of the storms should exit our area after 11 p.m. tonight and move east.

Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low 80s this afternoon. Tonight, lows will be in the mid-50s.

On Tuesday, we'll see mostly sunny skies. It will be cool and breezy with highs will be in the mid-60s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph.

For Wednesday through Friday, we'll have a good deal of sunshine. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s by Thursday and Friday.

This weekend will feature sunshine on Saturday and a chance of storms on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

All eyes are on the First Alert Forecast next Monday for the Total Solar Eclipse.

At this time, the weather will be a bit unsettled on Monday with clouds and even a few showers and storms in the forecast. It's still too early to tell if we'll have some breaks in the clouds or showers during totality, which will happen around 1:42 p.m. on Monday. Temperatures will be in the 70s.