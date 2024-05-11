Watch CBS News
Storms with heavy rain & even small hail possible Sunday & Sunday night in North Texas

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Rainy Mother's Day weekend in North Texas
Rainy Mother's Day weekend in North Texas 02:16

NORTH TEXAS – We continue to watch the rain threat for Mother's Day. The risk of severe weather is small, but there is an elevated risk of flash flooding. A FLOOD WATCH starts in Sunday morning and continues all the way until 1 p.m. Monday.

Any plan for Mother's Day must include rain gear at the ready.

 By late morning, a soaking rain should be in progress. A few storms could produce frequent lighting and small hail.

The flood and severe weather risk is down the I-45 corridor in our southeast counties.

The storms won't be as widespread on Monday but here is another chance for severe weather in our southeast corner along with the threat of flooding rains.

It has been a spring of storms and big rains. We have ANOTHER chance of severe weather and heavy rain by late Wednesday and Thursday. The 7-day rainfall outlook show areas getting 3" of rain or more.

Here is your 7-day forecast. This is the 6th warmest spring on record so far and 8th wettest. Both trends continue.

Jeff Ray
Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on May 11, 2024 / 6:49 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

