Storms with heavy rain & even small hail possible Sunday & Sunday night in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – We continue to watch the rain threat for Mother's Day. The risk of severe weather is small, but there is an elevated risk of flash flooding. A FLOOD WATCH starts in Sunday morning and continues all the way until 1 p.m. Monday.

Any plan for Mother's Day must include rain gear at the ready.

By late morning, a soaking rain should be in progress. A few storms could produce frequent lighting and small hail.

The flood and severe weather risk is down the I-45 corridor in our southeast counties.

The storms won't be as widespread on Monday but here is another chance for severe weather in our southeast corner along with the threat of flooding rains.

It has been a spring of storms and big rains. We have ANOTHER chance of severe weather and heavy rain by late Wednesday and Thursday. The 7-day rainfall outlook show areas getting 3" of rain or more.

Here is your 7-day forecast. This is the 6th warmest spring on record so far and 8th wettest. Both trends continue.