State investigators looking into Arlington businesswoman accused of neglect, stealing from clients

ARLINGTON —Texas Adult Protective Services is investigating an Arlington businesswoman who was arrested last month.

Tarrant County Jail records show Regla "Su" Becquer got booked into jail Feb. 15 on a charge of abandon/endangering disabled imminent bodily injury.

Arlington Police say she left a 53-year-old woman unchanged in feces. According to an arrest affidavit, the victim was Becquer's client at a home in the 1200 block of Woodbrook Street.

First responders said the victim had cerebral palsy and diabetes and could only move her arms. Even so, police said the woman slit her wrists, hoping to get help.

Becquer is one of the managing partners of Love and Caring for People LLC. Documents from the Secretary of State's office reveal that she and an Arlington man are listed as managing members. The paperwork was filed May 6, 2002. He has not been named as a suspect, so CBS News Texas is withholding his name.

State officials said Becquer's company is inactive as an LLC because of tax forfeiture.

Records at Arlington City Hall don't show that the 49-year-old registered for a home-based business. City planners confirm no record, even though Becquer's company has three homes in Arlington: 1210 Woodbrook Street, 7411 Lake Whitney Drive, and 7419 Fossil Creek. Police say she has a house at 1852 Hidden Brook Drive in Grand Prairie and 2059 Turtle Cove Drive.

Investigators said they have yet to find any medical licenses for Regla.

Still, she got referrals from hospitals for what investigators call a "bed and board" for clients who could not get into licensed group homes.

In this case, a 72-year-old man went to the Fossil Creek address five months after Becquer became an LLC because his family told investigators he had falling issues.

An investigatory document said communication with the man fell off.

According to APD, when the family did reach him, he was disoriented and could barely keep his eyes open. Police said when the family asked about their loved one's state, Becquer told them she gave the residents something so they wouldn't run or walk away.

Investigators said the family took the man out of the home after his health appeared to worsen, and a hospice called about funeral planning.

Court documents state the man believed he was getting poisoned at the Fossil Creek house. Police said after his family took him to the doctor, they found out he had syphilis. He had never had syphilis before.

Officers said the family discovered multiple fraudulent charges when they checked his bank records.

Becquer is still being held on a $750,000 bond.