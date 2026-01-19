State Fair of Texas pauses horse shows and rodeo for 2026 season

The State Fair of Texas will not hold the State Fair Rodeo and pre-Fair horse shows in the upcoming 2026 season, the organization announced.

The State Fair said this is a pause, not a permanent departure.

While horse shows and rodeo events have been part of the Fair's history, organizers noted they have not been held every year. The rodeo itself returned only in recent years.

The organization said that entertainment, attractions and exhibitor offerings are evaluated every year to ensure tradition and innovation while remaining financially responsible and making sure that the Fair is an affordable experience for families.

In a statement, the State Fair emphasized that the pause does not reflect a shift away from supporting the Texas equine industry.

"Our support for the Texas equine industry remains strong, and we hope to welcome events like these back when conditions allow," the organization said.

The 2026 State Fair of Texas is scheduled to open this fall at Fair Park in Dallas.