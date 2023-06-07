State Fair of Texas announces music lineup for 2023 season

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The State Fair of Texas has revealed its packed music lineup for the 2023 season.

Over the span of 24 days, at least 90 artists are set to perform on three stages. Among the opening weekend acts are CeeLo Green and country music group Lonestar.

Week one acts range from Texas natives Bowling For Soup to rapper Lil Jon.

Week two headliners include Disney cover band The Little Mermen, X Ambassadors and Craig Morgan.

Wrapping up the last week of the fair are Forever Motown, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and We The Kings.

"We are thrilled to partner with the State Fair of Texas to curate a truly immersive and inclusive music experience. This diverse lineup spans a spectrum of genres and styles, and it's free to all fairgoers," said R.J. Romeo, president and CEO of Romeo Entertainment Group. "It's an honor to bring music to the Fair that is as expansive and varied as the great state of Texas itself. I am proud of our team, led by Lacey Hayes, for programming such an outstanding lineup."

Check out the full list of live music acts here.

Concerts at the fair are free with the price of admission.

The fair kicks off on September 29 and runs through October 22.