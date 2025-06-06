Stars fans react to Pete DeBoer's firing: "Sad to see him go"

At a sports bar in Frisco, Dallas Stars fans had plenty to say about the firing of head coach Pete DeBoer on Friday.

"I'm sad to see him go because of what he's done for the city," said Eric Hood. "But ultimately, I can see why they did it, because three consecutive seasons of not winning a championship is probably a pretty hard pill to swallow."

On Friday, Dallas GM Jim Nill announced the organization was parting ways with DeBoer, saying it was "time for a change." DeBoer had served as head coach for three seasons.

Mixed reactions from fans

While many fans had mixed feelings about the decision, some were surprised, given DeBoer's commitment to the organization.

"Yeah, I was a little shocked, honestly, when I got that sent to me this morning. I couldn't believe it," said Sam Pomarantz. "I mean, he's been a great coach for us, led us to three conference championships in a row, and he just seemed like a good fit. He was doing well with the team."

Business over loyalty

Fans like Pomarantz said the decision likely came down to business.

"At this level, you can't take anything personally. I think the Stars — and everybody here too — wants to win a championship," he said.

While change can be difficult, some fans said it's sometimes necessary.

"They're on the right track, but if you don't win, you gotta pay somebody that will," said Lee Payne. "I'm sure he'll recover. It'll be fine."

Fans stay loyal to team

Despite the coaching change, fans said they will continue to support the Stars and hope to see a Stanley Cup win in the near future.

"All I can say is thank you," said Hood. "He's been a great coach, great to the city, great to the team… all I can say is thank you."