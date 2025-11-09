Stars edge Kraken 2-1 behind Seguin's winner, DeSmith's 30 saves

Tyler Seguin's goal in the closing seconds of the first period held up as the winner and Casey DeSmith stopped 30 of 31 shots as the Dallas Stars beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 on Sunday night.

Wyatt Johnston also scored for the Stars with his league-leading seventh power-play goal.

Jaden Schwartz ended a personal six-game goalless streak for the Kraken.

DeSmith won the matchup of reserve goalies with both teams completing a back-to-back after winning on the road on Saturday. Nine of his saves came during penalty kills.

Seattle third-string goalie Matt Murray made 22 saves in his second start of the season.

Dallas' Miro Heiskanen had two assists, giving him eight in the last three games and three consecutive multipoint games. Heiskanen also drew two of the Kraken's four penalties.

The Stars are 11-1-1 all-time vs. Seattle in regular-season play, 6-0-1 at home.

Seguin scored with 32.2 seconds left in the opening period with a backhander slid at the near post under Murray's right pad and across the goal line.

Schwartz's redirection gave Seattle a 1-0 lead 3:15 in.

Johnston tied the score less than a minute and a half later, about midway through the power play.

The Stars, with the league's best home power play, have scored at least one power-play goal in nine of their last 10 overall games.

Dallas' home penalty kill, second-to-worst in the NHL, went 3-for-3.

Joey Daccord, Seattle's No. 1 goalie, is sidelined with a lower-body injury. Daccord hasn't played since leaving Wednesday's 6-1 loss to San Jose early in the third period after allowing five goals on 20 shots.

Kraken: Host Columbus on Tuesday.

Stars: At Ottawa on Tuesday.