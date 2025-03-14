Watch CBS News
Stars and Avalanche featured in NHL Spanish-language animated broadcast on Sunday

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

The Dallas Stars will be part of a Spanish-language animated program when they face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.

The show, airing at 2:30 p.m. on Max (US) and Sky Mexico (Mexico), will utilize real-time animated data visualization to enhance the viewing experience.

Using NHL EDGE Positional Data and Sony's Beyond Sports technology, the program will animate "every shot, save, pass, check, and goal" from the Stars-Avalanche broadcast on TNT and truTV.

The "NHL Showcase presented by Dr. Simi+" broadcast is part of the NHL's initiative to offer "unique and exciting animated programs" throughout the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season.

Dr. Simi+ is a leading health and wellness company in Latin America.

"The NHL continues to pioneer the use of data visualizations and animated programming," said David Lehanski, NHL executive vice president, Business Development & Innovation. "Building on the League's past animated program successes, we are thrilled to announce another slate of groundbreaking animated data visualizations.

"As our NHL EDGE Positional Data technology continues evolving, we are excited to unlock new growth opportunities for the League, our Clubs, and media rightsholders. The expansion of this programming pushes the boundaries of creativity and technology, helping us grow hockey fandom with new and existing audiences at the local, national, and international levels."

