Castle drops 40-point triple-double as Spurs beat Mavericks again

SAN ANTONIO — Stephon Castle scored a career‑high 40 points with 12 rebounds and 12 assists for his second career triple‑double, leading the San Antonio Spurs past the Dallas Mavericks 138–125 on Saturday.

Devin Vassell added 17 points, and Victor Wembanyama had 16 points and 11 rebounds for San Antonio, which set a season high with 81 points in the first half.

The Spurs (36–16) won their fourth straight and ninth in 12 games to remain second in the Western Conference.

Dallas, which lost 135–123 at San Antonio on Thursday night, was led by Klay Thompson with 19 points. Brandon Williams scored 18, Max Christie had 17, and Cooper Flagg added 14.

Castle joined Hall of Famer David Robinson as the only players in franchise history to record a 40‑point triple‑double. The second‑year guard from Connecticut punctuated the performance with a follow‑up windmill dunk that put the Spurs up 129–108 with 6:26 remaining.

Castle's first triple‑double came Nov. 12, 2025, against Golden State, when he had 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 125–120 loss.

Marvin Bagley III, A.J. Johnson and Tyus Jones all made their Mavericks debuts. Bagley and Johnson arrived in the trade that sent Anthony Davis to Washington, while Jones came from Charlotte in a deal for Malaki Branham.

Bagley made an immediate impact, scoring eight points in his first five minutes off the bench and throwing down two dunks while blocking shots by Vassell and Harrison Barnes. He finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

San Antonio will not play at Frost Bank Center again until March 5 as it begins its annual Rodeo Road Trip, which includes two home games in Austin.

UP NEXT: Mavericks: At Phoenix on Tuesday night. Spurs: At Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.