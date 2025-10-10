Pasta salad sold at Sprouts Farmers Market added to recall tied to listeria outbreak

Another major grocery chain has added a product to a list of recalls due to potential listeria contamination.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced this week it is recalling smoked mozzarella pasta salad sold in its deli section. The product was distributed to stores in 24 states between Aug. 31 and Oct. 7.

The pasta salad was sold both prepackaged in the grab-and-go section and packed to order from the deli counter.

Customers should look for UPC codes 2-15786-00000 or 2-15587-00000 with use by dates between Oct. 10 and Oct. 29. Anyone who purchased the affected product can bring it back to the store for a full refund or just throw it away.

The FDA also recommends they clean and sanitize any surfaces or containers that came into contact with the product.

Part of larger pasta recall

The Sprouts recall announcement follows similar recalls from Kroger and Albertsons.

All of them are connected to a recall of 245,000 pounds of pre-cooked pasta products from California-based Nate's Fine Foods.

Twenty listeria cases have been connected to the recall with 19 requiring hospitalizations. Four people have died.

Patients have been reported in California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nevada, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

In addition to the Sprouts smoked mozzarella pasta salad, other affected products include:

Kroger basil pesto bowtie salad

Kroger smoked mozzarella penne salad

Albertsons Ready Meals pesto bowtie pasta salad

Albertsons basil pesto bowtie pasta salad

Albertsons Ready Meals spinach bowtie pasta salad

Safeway grilled chicken & basil pasta

Safeway Readymeals smoked mozzarella with hot links

Safeway smoked mozzarella penne salad kit

Safeway Readymeals smoked mozzarella pasta salad

Trader Joe's Cajun style blackened chicken breast fettucine alfredo

Giant Eagle smoked mozzarella pasta salad

Scott & Jon's shrimp scampi with linguini bowls

Marketside grilled chicken alfredo with fettuccine

Marketside linguine with beef meatballs & marinara sauce

Home Chef chicken fettucine alfredo

Dangers of listeria

Listeria infections are caused by eating food contaminated with the bacteria called Listeria monocytogenes. Symptoms can include headaches, fevers, changes in your mental status, difficulty walking and even seizures.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that people may also experience a stiff neck and flu-like symptoms, such as muscle aches and fatigue.

Some people are also at higher risk of severe cases, including those who are pregnant, newborns, adults 65 or older, and those with weakened immune systems.