Spirit Airlines flight headed to Orlando diverted after fire in overhead bin

By Julia Falcon

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A Spirit Airlines flight that took off from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Wednesday was on its way to Orlando International Airport when a fire broke out on board. 

In a statement, Spirit Airlines said it was a battery fire that came from a guest's item in an overhead bin. It was extinguished inflight.

The flight was safely diverted without incident to Jacksonville International Airport around 2 p.m. 

The Federal Aviation Administration says it will investigate the fire.

First published on March 1, 2023 / 5:26 PM

