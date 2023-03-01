Spirit Airlines flight headed to Orlando diverted after fire in overhead bin

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A Spirit Airlines flight that took off from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Wednesday was on its way to Orlando International Airport when a fire broke out on board.

Joseph Fleck (@nottajshow) via Twitter

In a statement, Spirit Airlines said it was a battery fire that came from a guest's item in an overhead bin. It was extinguished inflight.

The flight was safely diverted without incident to Jacksonville International Airport around 2 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it will investigate the fire.