Southwest Airlines takes shot at Luka trade, tries to cool backlash over ending free checked bags policy

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines took a shot at the Mavs in an effort to deflect from the backlash it's currently facing over ending its free checked bag policy. In an Instagram post, the airline said: "It's not like we traded Luka…" (insert eyeball emoji).

Former Mavericks star Luka Doncic is a very sensitive topic among Dallas fans following his trade to Los Angeles Lakers just last month.

But the branches are out -- the shade has been thrown. Is it funny, tone deaf or petty? No matter what you decide, it's created quite the social media buzz not only among public figures and athletes, but also a national food chain. And you can guess which one.

Texas-based Whataburger' response is among the nearly 8,000 comments: "Do Whataburger bags still fly free?"

The Atlanta Falcons also dropped their opinion: "Delta Airlines >>>"

Former NFL star wide receiver Terrell Owens just responded with laughing emojis.

Southwest ends two free checked bags policy

Earlier this week, Southwest dropped a bombshell. Beginning on May 28, passengers will be charged for their first and second checked bags.

The move comes as Southwest, the nation's fourth-largest airline, has been under intense pressure from an activist investor to improve its financial performance after struggling to keep pace with changing customer preferences post-pandemic.

The airline said only its Rapid Rewards A-List Preferred members and passengers who book their Business Select fares will still receive two free checked bags.

A 54-year history broken.

Just last September, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan said the policy would remain in place.

Many who fly Southwest expressed their feelings of betrayal and sadness.

"The free bags have always been a reason to go Southwest," a customer told CBS News Texas. "I'm going to have to shop around now."

More policy changes for Southwest

The airline also recently announced its first-ever layoffs, launched its first redeye flights, and intends to end its long-running open seating policy next year. Instead, the airline will offer seat assignments and sell extra legroom seats for an additional fee.

On May 28, Southwest will add a heavily discounted basic economy fare class that will guarantee a flyer a seat on a plane but will likely come with restrictions similar to other carriers' basic economy offerings.

But Southwest remains hopeful that customers are still going to love flying with its airline due to its hospitality.

