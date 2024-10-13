Southlake Oktoberfest features German-themed food and drinks, live entertainment, and Weiner dog races

SOUTHLAKE — The 23rd annual Southlake Oktoberfest continues Sunday with food, live entertainment, contests, and vendors.

More than 100,000 people from across Texas are expected to turn out for Southlake's three-day Oktoberfest celebration. Parking and admission are free.

From German-themed music and food to all kinds of games and contests and of course, the dachshund, or Weiner dog, races and costumes contests, the Southlake Oktoberfest has activities for adults, kids, and families.

People can enjoy live entertainment on two stages, German beer, and an opportunity to take pictures with dachshund dog mascots. Oktoberfest features a kids zone, arts and crafts, and more than 100 food and merchandise vendors.

"We have a variety of artisan parties that are here for our vendors this weekend. It's anywhere from homemade small crafts to paintings and ceramics. I think they even have a homemade furniture person out here. We have lots of nice jewelry things too, especially for the lady attendees to find some interesting things to visit," said Mark Guilbert, president and CEO of the Southlake Chamber of Commerce.

Organizers plan to make next year's event bigger and better.