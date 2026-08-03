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Firefighters battle blaze along railroad line in southeast Fort Worth

By
Matthew Ablon
Matthew Ablon is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Matthew Ablon

/ CBS Texas

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Crews in southeast Fort Worth worked to douse a fire that broke out Monday afternoon.

CBS News Texas chopper footage captured crews working near a railroad in the area near Avenue C and Newark Avenue, close to Texas Wesleyan University. The fire appeared to have ripped through stretches of grass along the railroad, while also damaging what appears to be a home near Miller Avenue and Rosedale Street.

Crews were seen dousing charred areas along the railroad and near the impacted structure.

Details about what may have caused the blaze were not immediately clear. CBS News Texas has requested more information from the Fort Worth Fire Department.

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