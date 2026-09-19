Shooting in southeast Dallas leaves woman dead, man wounded, police say

An investigation is underway after Dallas Police say a late-night shooting ended with a woman dead and a man hurt.

The department said it happened along the 6100 block of Trail Glen Drive in the southeast part of the city just after 10 p.m. Friday night. Police said Dallas-Fire Rescue found the victims. While the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Dallas Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said no arrests have been made as of publication. The investigation remains ongoing. The woman has not yet been publicly identified.