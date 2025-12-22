South Oak Cliff football player in jail for allegedly shooting teammate following team's state championship

A player on the South Oak Cliff High School football team was arrested for a shooting hours after winning a state championship.

Xavier Mayfield is in the Dallas County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault, jail records show.

The Dallas Police Department said officers responded to a shooting call on Knoll Ridge Drive in the southwestern corner of the city at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officers found a male had been shot, and the arrested the 18-year-old Mayfield.

The victim was taken to a hospital for their injuries and was stable, police said.

The Next Generation Action Network, a civil rights organization based in South Dallas, released a statement on Monday saying the shooting was accidental and the victim was a teammate.

Dallas police have not yet responded to those claims or additional questions about the incident from CBS News Texas.

This is a developing story and will be updated.