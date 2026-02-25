South Dallas nonprofit carries on Pearl C. Anderson's legacy of giving

In a converted liquor store in South Dallas, Tammy Johnson is serving a little more than food to her neighbors.

"We started out addressing food insecurity, but quickly realized when talking to our neighbors, we need to get to the root cause," said Johnson, "and so we do food insecurity as well as addressing the root cause and getting people through our workforce development training programs."

Feeding the hungry and helping people through education. Causes that would have made Pearl C. Anderson proud.

"Mrs. Pearl C. Anderson was an amazing individual. Mrs. Pearl came to Texas and really changed what giving looks like," said Reo Pruiett, the chief engagement officer with Communities Foundation of Texas.

"She looked around and recognized that her area did not have a grocery store. She borrowed, and she got wood, and she built a grocery store," said Johnson.

A historic gift

After building a life and a little wealth with her husband, Dr. J.W. Anderson, in 1955, Mrs. Pearl decided to do even more — donating a piece of property in downtown Dallas valued at $325,000 to the Dallas Community Chest Trust Fund, now known as Communities Foundation of Texas.

That's the equivalent of just under $4 million today.

"It was amazing for an African American, female to have that money and to be that charitable to give it," said Pruiett.

Impact that continues today

Communities Foundation of Texas has been the steward of that gift ever since, donating anywhere from $10,000 to $100,000 per year to organizations in need.

Organizations like Empowering the Masses, a small food pantry in a converted liquor store in South Dallas.

"70 years later, we're still benefiting from those who saw a need and addressed it," said Johnson.

"If we could be half as good as Mrs. Pearl C. Anderson, we'd be knocking out of the park as well," said Pruiett.