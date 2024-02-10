Soggy weekend underway as scattered showers and storms continue into Superbowl Sunday

NORTH TEXAS - As expected, our weekend is off to a soggy start with showers and a few thunderstorms across North Texas.

Keep the rain gear handy if you are going to be out and about today as scattered showers continue into the early afternoon hours. Our best bet for some dry time arrives this evening before our next round of rain moves in overnight.

Not only will you want the rain gear but also a jacket. The cloud cover and showers will keep temperatures steady in the mid to upper 50s all day.

After a brief break in the rain this evening, another wave of rain and some thunderstorms pushes in early Sunday morning. The severe threat is low, but an isolated strong storm is capable of gusty winds, small hail, and localized flooding.

By sunrise, the heavier rain will be in East Texas leaving scattered light showers through midday across the Metroplex.

Areas along and north of I-20 may still have showers ongoing around kickoff for Super Bowl Sunday.

We will be watching our northwest counties for the potential of a rain and snow mix late Sunday into early Monday morning.

Travel impacts are not expected as temperatures will remain above freezing. But a light dusting may accumulate on elevated and grassy surfaces.

Breezy northerly winds develop Sunday and continue into our Monday. Colder air will be in place as we wake up on Monday morning with temperatures in the 30s! You will want the jackets Tuesday morning as well with temperatures once again in the 30s.

After this weekends rain, we dry out through the middle of next week with temperatures climbing back above normal into the upper 60s. Our next rain chance returns on Friday along with some cooler temperatures.

The rain today and tomorrow will provide some relief with the pollen count!