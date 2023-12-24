Watch CBS News
Soggy Sunday for your Christmas Eve forecast

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS - Our morning is off to a soggy start with widespread light to heavy rain across North Texas. Be careful traveling on the roads early this morning as there may be ponding and localized flooding. 

South of the Metroplex saw close to 4" in some locations over the past 24 hours. The rain will end west to east around midday with a few more showers possible this evening as a cold front moves through the area.

Enjoy our last mild day with highs in the mid/upper 60s this afternoon because we turn cold behind the front! Strong northerly winds develop this evening into our Christmas Day, adding a bite to the air! You will want the jackets if you are out later this evening. 

Santa really brings the cold air overnight as temperatures tumble with wind chills near 30 degrees!

Christmas afternoon will be breezy, chilly, and mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s. 

Keep the heavy coats handy as we see morning temperatures in the 30s through the upcoming week with highs in the 50s. 

Brittany Rainey
Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on December 24, 2023 / 6:23 AM CST

