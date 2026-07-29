SMU to face Penn State in $1M made-for-TV women's volleyball exhibition at AT&T Stadium

Nebraska will play Florida and Penn State will face SMU in the $1 million made-for-TV women's college volleyball exhibition set for next month at AT&T Stadium.

Spikes Under the Lights organizers announced the matchups Tuesday for the Aug. 27 event at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The two matches will be followed by a final, all played in a best-of-three-set format designed to fit a three-hour broadcast window. Television and streaming coverage have not been announced.

Each team will be paid a $200,000 appearance fee. An additional $200,000 in prize money will be at stake, with the largest portion going to the winner. Each school will decide how it distributes the money among players.

Penn State has made a record 45 NCAA Tournament appearances and won eight national championships. Nebraska has 44 NCAA appearances and five titles and Florida has 36 appearances. SMU has played in three straight NCAAs and five overall.