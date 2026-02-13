SMU student Brianna Arango reported missing, police treating it "as a matter of concern"

The Southern Methodist University Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing student.

Brianna Arango, 21, was reported missing at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. SMU PD said a family member reported her missing after she had not met them as planned earlier in the afternoon. She was also absent from a 1 p.m. class, police said.

Brianna Arango SMU Police Department

Arango was last seen on campus around 12:30 p.m. near Harold Simmons Hall. At the time, she was wearing a white shirt, blue sweatpants and carrying a beige tote bag, police said.

SMU PD said it officers are "actively working to locate Brianna and are treating this as a matter of concern."

The department is asking for anyone in the community who has information to call 214-768-3388. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at 214-SMU-2TIP, online at www.smu.edu/2TIP or through the SMU Aware Safety App.