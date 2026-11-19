One of the most highly anticipated video games in years is finally out, and it's already making waves beyond the gaming world.

At Southern Methodist University in Dallas, the release of Grand Theft Auto VI is more than just a big moment for gamers.

Students Sylvia Sun and Daniel Villicana got their first look at the newly released game on Thursday.

"It is super graphically impressive," said Daniel Villicana, a student at the university. "That transition between cutscene and gameplay, I couldn't tell."

CBS News Texas

Villicana and his colleague Sylvia Sun are in their final year of the Master of Interactive Technology program at SMU Guildhall's GameLab.

"I heard people in the gaming industry talking about how the market reacts to this game will shape how companies going forward… if they are going to invest that much money in making games like this in the future," Sun said.

SMU Guildhall department chair Elizabeth Stringer said the GTA VI release is a phenomenon and unlike anything we've ever seen in the gaming industry.

"We're all watching this from a business perspective, as well as a game development perspective," said Stringer.

SMU Guildhall was founded 23 years ago, one of the first programs to bring game development education into higher education. Here, students get hands-on experience designing, developing, testing, and publishing video games, preparing them for careers in the industry.

"We've grown over a thousand alumni, moving them from their graduate education into professional game development positions all over the world," Stinger said.

At least one Guildhall alum helped work on GTA VI as an employee at Rockstar Games, the studio behind the game and a partner of the university.

"So, their entire ecosystem of HR has been looking for really qualified candidates to grow their team over the years," she said. "So, they quite often zoom in for a guest lecturer and kind of walk all of our students through what it takes to get a job at Rockstar, give them feedback on their portfolios."

As gamers continue to explore the new release, faculty said its impact on the industry will be a topic of conversation for years to come.

Students like Sun and Villicana hoping to one day be part of a project this big.

"The idea of even working on a release that would be this monumental or this culture defining would be genuinely a dream come true," said Villicana.