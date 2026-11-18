After 13 years of anticipation, Grand Theft Auto VI is finally here. The highly anticipated release is drawing attention well beyond the gaming world, with students struggling to focus, workers considering taking time off, and game developers looking closely at what it took to create it.

Professional gamer Aaron Estman, known as AaronOnAir, says the release is a major moment for players worldwide.

"Every gamer around the world who's experiencing this has been waiting for this. You would say it's the World Cup of Soccer, or football, by chance, because it's that big," Estman said.

Estman has built his career playing Grand Theft Auto and says the excitement surrounding the latest installment has been building for years.

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The game is scheduled to release at 11 p.m. Central time. Some players have already received early access, giving them a chance to experience the game before its official launch.

"The excitement for the storyline and the characters and the graphics improvements from GTA V has been incredible," Estman said.

The anticipation is reaching college campuses, too.

University of Texas at Dallas student Sully Syed said the release has made it difficult to concentrate on schoolwork.

"I was trying to study for two exams that I have tomorrow, but it's a little hard with the big release. And obviously all these live streams going on," Syed said.

For Syed, the wait for the latest game has stretched across major milestones in his life.

"It's like every life event, they're like, oh, GTA 6 is going to come after that. Like after I get married, after this, after that," he said.

The technology behind the game is also drawing attention from experts.

Dr. Jack Murray, an assistant professor of game design at UT Dallas' Bass School of Arts, Humanities and Technology, said his first reaction to seeing the game was amazement.

"The first thought was, wow, that's incredibly impressive," Murray said. "And the second is, oh, no, I'm going to have to talk about this in my class."

Murray said the game's visuals are the result of an enormous amount of work by human developers.

"The game looks better than some movies," he said.

From small details like litter on the ground to vehicles, debris, and the faces of characters, Murray said, each element has to be created by people and then brought together to make the game function.

"From pieces of litter to the cars to the fragments of cars that fly off to all of the different faces are all made by people," Murray said. "And then you have to put it all together, and you have to make sure it works."

The game's popularity could also affect workplaces. The phenomenon has been dubbed the "GTA Sick Out," as some gamers consider skipping work or school to play.

State Farm says nearly four in 10 gamers surveyed plan to spend the entire day playing GTA VI.

Syed said he's heard plenty of people talking about taking the day off.

"A lot of people were like, oh, I'm going to take off school, work, everything. So it should be a national holiday," he said.

Murray said he isn't expecting a full classroom when the game launches.

"You know, I'm certainly not expecting any of my students to show up to class tomorrow," he said.

But beyond the excitement, Murray hopes the game's success inspires the next generation of developers and reminds the industry of the value of the people who make games possible.

"One that a game this big can still be successful. But also, you know, what is the human cost to that, to that kind of success?" he said.