11-year-old cancer survivor designs custom SMU football helmet for players

During Friday's final spring practice, SMU football players will proudly wear a new helmet designed by an inspiring 11-year-old cancer survivor with big dreams for his future.

"I want to be a lot of things when I grow up, but right now it's probably like an astronaut or a veterinarian," said Trevor Hurton.

Trevor was diagnosed at the age of eight.

"We thought he had a stomach bug because he had nausea and just things that were odd," said Larie Hurton, Trevor's mom.

A CT scan revealed he had a malignant brain tumor.

"We ended up in an ambulance ride from our local hospital to Children's Health, and then within 24 hours, Trevor had undergone his first brain surgery," said Larie.

For two years, Trevor and his mom drove to Children's Health for chemotherapy. The tumor was inoperable and has since shrunk.

"They weren't able to remove it, but it's dead right now, so we joke around, I have a dead part in me," said Trevor.

Trevor's outlook on life has opened doors for him. For the third year in a row, the SMU Mustangs will debut a custom helmet for their final spring event.

Out of a dozen participants, Trevor's drawing was selected by the team.

"They made him a specialty helmet with his logo on it," Larie said.

" A lot of them signed it. I thought it looked really cool, and I think they are going to look sick with it on them," said Trevor.