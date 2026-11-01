Small plane rolls into grass after landing at Dallas Love Field, no injuries reported
A small aircraft rolled into the grass after landing at Dallas Love Field Sunday afternoon, officials said.
According to the City of Dallas Department of Aviation, first responders were called to the scene and no injuries were reported.
Officials say the plane's landing gear remained intact. Runway 13L is currently closed as crews respond to the incident, while flights continue arriving and departing on Runway 13R.
The cause of the incident has not yet been released.