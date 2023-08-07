Watch CBS News
Small plane crashes in Hunt County

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

HUNT COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Officials are responding to a fiery plane crash in Hunt County Monday.

The plane went down off FM 1565 in Caddo Mills.

There is not currently any information on how many people were on board or their conditions.

First responders, multiple M/A, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the FAA are responding.

This is a developing story.

