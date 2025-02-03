Several small businesses say they've been priced out of downtown Grapevine: "Keep big chains off Main Street"

GRAPEVINE — As several well-known small businesses in historic downtown Grapevine are being forced to close their doors, they're worried about the future of Main Street.

It's known as the place to go for small-town charm and unique, "mom-and-pop" shops and restaurants.

"Over 11 years, we've just really enjoyed being on Main Street," said Jessica Cruz, the owner of the Texas General Store.

Cruz is now packing up all the contents of what used to be a bustling shop. The Texas General Store is moving to a new location in the Grapevine Mills Mall after Cruz says the building's new owner made a significant rent hike.

"It's a little surreal to see it kind of in a very empty state because business has thrived here for so many years," Cruz said.

Her store isn't the only small business being priced off Main Street. Two others have shut their doors in the past two months. The owners of the restaurant Mason & Dixie and the shop Mercantile on Main Street both cite an inability to negotiate new leases with new building owners.

"You can work so hard and give everything you have, and then at the end of the day, have it stripped away," said Beth Newman, the owner of Mason & Dixie.

She had to close her restaurant a few weeks ago after she says the new owner of the building indicated they would double the current rent. The restaurant now sits empty, along with what used to be the Mercantile on Main next door.

Nicholas Kaufman, the owner of Wine Fusion Winery on Main Street and the president of the Historic Downtown Grapevine Association, said in a statement:

"Yes, we're extremely worried about the commercial properties selling on Main Street. The price is so high now, only out-of-town investment firms can afford them, most of the time. So when the building changes ownership, they are increasing rent rates for the small business owners on Main Street. Some even doubling it. This makes it very hard for small businesses to survive. With all of the big chains coming to town all around us, it's very worrisome.

We really need our community and visitors to support small businesses to stay successful on Main Street in Grapevine. Our Historic Main Street is vital for the success of our city and it's vital that we keep it small businesses only. We must keep the big chains off of Main Street to retain our small-town charm in the middle of this huge metroplex. Right now you can walk in the door of many of these businesses and meet the owner working alongside their staff, it's a great experience for guests from all over the world. We must protect this 'small-town charm' and this community."

Newman is hopeful the city can help reverse this trend to make sure downtown Grapevine doesn't lose what makes it so unique.

"It is very important for corporate America to not just be able to completely take over," she said. "And I think that that has to start in the small towns supporting the small businesses for then the consumers to even be able to begin to support us."

Small business owners say shopping local is making a direct investment in the community around you.

"Now we have a change in who will be occupying these locations, support them," said Cruz.

The House of Mo Boutique on Main Street closed on June 30, 2024. Its owner wrote in a Facebook post about the closing, saying, "Life does throw you some daggers, the economy, my health issues (cancer diagnosis) and more have led me to a very hard decision that I need to close this chapter as I have already started another."