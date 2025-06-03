Small business owners struggle to stay open during revamp of Frisco's historic downtown before the World Cup

Plans to spruce up Frisco's historic downtown before next year's World Cup have business owners demanding help from the city to stay open.

Frisco's downtown, called the Rail District, will be revitalized with major street and sidewalk improvements. The goal is to make the downtown area very walkable, with wider sidewalks, landscaping and lighting.

But small business owners who are established here fear the lengthy impact of construction will drive them out of business before they ever see it finished.

Rod Smith is the most vocal of those who said his barber shop, called Brooklyn Cutz, has been suffocated by construction.

"We are vibrant—rated number one the last four years in the DFW metroplex," said Smith. "I have a plethora of clients from all walks of life."

That was before major renovations on Main Street began, which continue to this day.

He said there was a recent two-week period in which customers had no access through his front door and had to park in a temporary lot behind the downtown area.

The Main Street construction project started in July 2024 and since then, Smith said he had to part ways with six employees because of the negative impact it's had on his business.

Smith thought his barbershop in downtown Frisco would be there for many years. But the shop owner, whose list of star athlete clients includes Luka Doncic, said he will have to shut down soon and move.

"If the city would come and give us a subsidized lease for a few months, let us catch our breath, that would be good," Smith said. "But they haven't offered nothing."

Frisco's Director of Engineering Services, Jason Brodigan, said the city knows businesses are suffering and has created a temporary parking lot for customers behind downtown, as well as creating signs directing people to stores.

"It's been difficult on several businesses, but all we're asking for is cooperation," said Brodigan. "Let us know what your problems are. We'll do our best to help you as far as what construction we can manage."

This project is scheduled to be completed in January before the World Cup comes to North Texas. Nearby Toyota Stadium is expected to host practices and Frisco hotels will host teams and fans.