Slightly warmer temperatures before another cold front

By Dominic Brown

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS - We're finally tracking temperatures above freezing today! But don't get used to the warmup. More cold weather is expected for your weekend.

As we go through your Wednesday morning, bundle up! Feels-like temperatures are in the single digits and teens. But by midday, our temperatures will finally rise above freezing. 

Then, this afternoon, thanks to gusty south winds, our highs will reach the lower 40s under sunny skies.

Tonight, temperatures will fall into the lower 30s under clear skies.

 On Thursday, high temperatures will reach the low to mid 50s under sunny skies. But don't get used to the 50s! A cold front will slide through the area Thursday, giving way to cold weather again for your weekend.

In fact, high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s Friday and Saturday. We'll see plenty of sunshine.

Sunday will feature highs in the upper 30s to near 40. We'll see cloudy skies. A few late night showers are possible, but more wet weather will push in with a frontal system on Monday and Tuesday.

Some of the rain could be heavy at times on Monday and Tuesday. This event will be mainly rain for us here in North Texas. Rain chances are around 60-70%. Highs will be in the 50s.

A few more showers are likely Wednesday.

First published on January 17, 2024 / 6:58 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

