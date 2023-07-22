Slight relief from the heat Saturday in North Texas

Some relief from the heat for North Texas this weekend

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- Happy Saturday!

And what a happy Saturday it is indeed with temperatures below 100 degrees this afternoon! Woohoo!

A cold front moved through Friday evening, shifting our winds out of the north and allowing ever-so-slightly cooler air to settle in.

That means when you are headed out to brunch, you may not immediately melt, with temperatures still in the 80s! You will want the sunglasses though, as morning clouds will clear out for lots of sunshine.

Afternoon temperatures are back closer to average with highs in the low to mid 90s! Humidity is also decent, with dew points in the 60s, but it still could feel close to 100 this afternoon.

My favorite part of the forecast: Temperatures tomorrow morning will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Yes please!

If you plan to do yard work this weekend, the pollen forecast should hopefully not bother you too much, with levels in the low-medium range.

The ridge of high pressure that retreated westward and allowed the cold front to sneak in yesterday, builds eastward again next week, so our reprieve from the triple digits is short lived.

Not only will our afternoons heat, up but mornings will also return to the low 80s.

If you are looking for something engaging and cool to do this weekend, consider Meow Wolf, which just opened in Grapevine!