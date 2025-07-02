Sky Elements drones aims for world records and redemption at Irving Fourth of July celebration

Thursday night, the sky above Irving will light up with more than just fireworks.

About 525 drones will take flight as part of Sky Elements' highly anticipated show at the city's Sparks and Stripes Fourth of July celebration. The North Texas-based company is aiming to set a world record for the largest aerial image of a cowboy hat.

"We thought, what better way to show some Texas pride than with a giant cowboy hat in the sky?" Preston Ward, the chief pilot said.

But the hat is just the beginning.

On Friday, Sky Elements plans to attempt a second world record: 26 drone shows in 26 cities across the U.S., all within 24 hours.

"I'm so excited about that one, because it really showcases what makes Sky Elements special, and that's the team we have," said Ward.

Headquartered in North Texas, Sky Elements has quickly become a national name in drone entertainment, known for bold shows and record-breaking visuals. But this weekend's events aren't just about the displays; they're also about rebuilding trust.

Drone company temporarily grounded after child injured during Florida show

In December, one of the company's holiday shows in Orlando went wrong when several drones malfunctioned and fell into a crowd of 25,000. A 7-year-old boy was seriously injured and required emergency heart surgery.

The incident triggered investigations by the FAA and NTSB, and Sky Elements was temporarily grounded.

"We have made so many safety improvements since then," Ward said. "We reevaluated our process from start to finish and redesigned some of our control software to add new safety features to ensure that an accident like that will never happen again."

Among the upgrades are redundant safety protocols, two pilots at every show, and a new bubble geofence system that cuts a drone's motors if it strays too far. They've also improved their internal processes and bolstered training to meet the heightened standards.

"December was very rough for us and for everybody involved," Ward said. "We are just so excited to be back up and going at full speed, and to show people what we're known for, and that's doing things they've never seen before."

After months of preparation, hundreds of hours of programming, and hard lessons, Sky Elements says they're ready. And for 13 minutes Thursday night, they'll light up the sky with a show that's about more than just celebration, it's about pride, precision, and moving forward.