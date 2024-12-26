Drone show canceled as part of Dallas New Year's Eve bash following Florida incident

DALLAS – A North Texas-based company has informed Reunion Tower that it won't be flying drones during the Dallas New Year's Eve bash, less than a week after some of its drones collided and fell from the sky at a holiday show in Florida.

Dusti Groskreutz, president of Reunion Tower, said Sky Elements Drones will not be participating in the show "out of an abundance of caution following a recent incident as they carefully review their processes for future shows."

"Despite this change, viewers can look forward to a dazzling New Year's Eve celebration with Reunion Tower's 259 LED light show and the iconic fireworks spectacular lighting up the night sky," Groskreutz said in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating colliding drones at a holiday Sky Elements Drones Show this past Saturday, Dec. 21, in Orlando, Florida.

A 7-year-old boy was struck and injured by one of the plunging drones. His mothers spoke about the incident earlier this week.

The drones were permitted through the FAA, according to the Associated Press. The typically colorful flying devices started to fall into a crowd of thousands at Lake Eola Park on Saturday night.

Earlier this week, Coppell-based Sky Elements Drones issued a statement expressing "our sincere hope for a full and speedy recovery" to those impacted at the Florida show.

"The well-being of our audience is our utmost priority, and we regret any distress or inconvenience caused," the company said. "We are diligently working with the FAA and City of Orlando officials to determine the cause and are committed to establishing a clear picture of what transpired.

"Millions of people see our shows annually, and we are committed to maintaining the highest safety regulations set forth by the FAA."