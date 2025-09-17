Watch CBS News
Six Flags over Texas retires iconic Conquistador ride after four decades of thrills

Farewell to the Conquistador at Six Flags over Texas. The beloved swinging ship has taken its final voyage.

The theme park announced the ride's retirement on Wednesday, saying "the Conquistador has officially sailed its last voyage." The park will welcome a "record-breaking dive coaster" in its place.

"While saying farewell is bittersweet, we're thrilled about upcoming adventures, including a reimagined Spain area anchored by a record-breaking dive coaster launching in 2026," the park said via social media.

Themed to a Spanish galleon, the Conquistador first set sail at the park in 1981. The classic swinging ship ride simulated an ocean voyage on rough seas by swinging riders to dizzying heights back and forth.

