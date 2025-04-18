Watch CBS News
Six firefighters treated for breathing issues following Northwest Dallas blaze

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Six firefighters were taken to the hospital for breathing issues after responding to a house fire late Friday morning in northwest Dallas, according to authorities. 

Firefighters arrived just after 11 a.m. to reports of heavy smoke at a one-story residence at 3559 Durango Dr.

Smoke change triggers evacuation

According to a news release from Dallas Fire-Rescue, firefighters on scene were ordered to evacuate due to a change in smoke color and an unfamiliar odor. Further investigation revealed an unlabeled container suspected of containing chlorine on the premises.

"After experiencing breathing issues associated with the exposure, a total of six firefighters were taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital, where they are being evaluated," Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said.

Fire cause under investigation

No injuries other than those sustained by the firefighters have been reported, Evans said. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

