Silver Alert issued for Fort Worth man Cleveland Spencer

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A Silver Alert has been issued for Cleveland Spencer. He was last seen at 4 p.m. on May 30 in the 1900 block of Green Willow Drive in Fort Worth.

Have you seen Cleveland Spencer? Texas Department of Public Safety

Police describe Spencer as an 84-year-old Black man with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-11.

Spencer was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and gray pants.

Texas DPS says he was in a tan 2002 Toyota Tundra, license plate GMN-2762.

If you have information about Spencer's whereabouts, contact the Fort Worth Police Department at (817) 392-4222.