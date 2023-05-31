Watch CBS News
Silver Alert issued for Fort Worth man Cleveland Spencer

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A Silver Alert has been issued for Cleveland Spencer. He was last seen at 4 p.m. on May 30 in the 1900 block of Green Willow Drive in Fort Worth. 

cleveland-spencer.jpg
Have you seen Cleveland Spencer? Texas Department of Public Safety

Police describe Spencer as an 84-year-old Black man with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-11. 

Spencer was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and gray pants.

Texas DPS says he was in a tan 2002 Toyota Tundra, license plate GMN-2762.

If you have information about Spencer's whereabouts, contact the Fort Worth Police Department at (817) 392-4222.

