Significant sinkhole opens in west Houston neighborhood, no injuries reported

By Julie Waldock

/ CBS Texas

HOUSTON — Eight families were surprised and had to be evacuated Saturday when a massive sinkhole opened up in their west Houston neighborhood.

Officials say an underground cistern, a type of water storage tank, collapsed, creating a large crater in the middle of the townhomes.

No one was hurt, but the area was blocked off with caution tape as engineers assessed the damage and ensured the sinkhole's size would not increase.

The incident happened about 8:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Sutherland Terrace Place, near Memorial Drive and Gessner Road.

