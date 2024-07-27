Significant sinkhole opens in west Houston neighborhood, no injuries reported

HOUSTON — Eight families were surprised and had to be evacuated Saturday when a massive sinkhole opened up in their west Houston neighborhood.

Officials say an underground cistern, a type of water storage tank, collapsed, creating a large crater in the middle of the townhomes.

No one was hurt, but the area was blocked off with caution tape as engineers assessed the damage and ensured the sinkhole's size would not increase.

@HoustonFire is currently on scene at 405 Sutherland Terrace Place due to a ground collapse. No one was injured. 8 homes were evacuated as a precaution. Building engineers are on location assessing the damage. pic.twitter.com/0efmNl3tBo — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) July 27, 2024

The incident happened about 8:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Sutherland Terrace Place, near Memorial Drive and Gessner Road.