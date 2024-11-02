Widespread showers, risk of severe storms ahead for North Texas this weekend

NORTH TEXAS – A weather alert is issued for Saturday, Sunday and Monday for the widespread showers and the risk of severe storms across Dallas-Fort Worth.

This past October had the warmest average temperature at 75.7 degrees as well as was the nineth driest on record in Dallas-Fort Worth. Though a cool rain isn't ideal for the weekend, the pattern shift is definitely welcomed.

Saturday morning started foggy since there was a sufficient amount of moisture, which led to significantly reduced visibility across the area. The moist airmass continues to linger across North Texas, so with daytime heating, a few showers and isolated strong storms will be likely to flare-up.

CBS News Texas

A rinse-and-repeat cycle will be expected into Sunday, but a few stronger thunderstorms are in the forecast into the late afternoon and evening.

The confidence for scattered severe storms is high in the northwestern counties and an isolated risk of damaging winds and large hail will encompass the rest of the area. The main concern into the afternoon and evening includes hail, damaging winds and even a tornado.

By Monday, a front will move from west to east in the afternoon and evening. The frontal passage will tap into a favorable environment for severe weather, which will heighten the scattered potential across North Texas once again. The timing and strength of the storms will be deeply dependent on the instability and timing of the front. Regardless, now is the time to prepare.

In addition to the severe storm risk, heavy rain will dump onto extremely dry grounds. The drought-stricken earth will have a hard time soaking-up all of the accumulation over the next 72 hours.

The forecast is calling for 2 to 3.5 inches of rain to the north of the I-20 corridor and to the south, 1 to 2 inches of accumulation through Tuesday morning. This will lead to a heightened flooding concern.

The good news is that conditions will clear up across North Texas just in time to vote by Tuesday afternoon.

Mid-week will be pleasant, but the next front is expected to amp-up the activity once again on Wednesday evening into Thursday.