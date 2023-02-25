Man in critical condition after shooting at Forney gas station

FORNEY, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Forney police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening.

Police say they received calls around 5:25 p.m. about a shooting at Murphy's Gas Station in the 800 block of US Hwy 80. There were also calls about a shooting victim located at Xpress Travel, located at 120 East US Hwy 80.

When police arrived at both locations, they determined that the incidents were connected.

A 49-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen was transported from Xpress Travel to a local hospital in critical condition.

A man who was at Murphy's Gas Station was detained by police for questioning.

Police there is no threat to the community.

Police ask if you have information about these incidents to call the Forney Police Department.