A man and five juveniles are now in custody after police in Mesquite said a shooting led to a chase that took officers into Dallas Saturday evening.

The Mesquite Police Department said an officer heard gunfire around 8:42 p.m. near North Galloway Avenue and Childress Avenue, then saw a vehicle speed off from the area. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver kept speeding away.

As the chase began, the department said they were alerted to a shooting along the 1800 block of Uvalde Street, where two people were fired upon. One of those fired upon was a minor who sustained gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The chase, Mesquite Police said, continued on I-30 West into Dallas, ending only after the suspect driver lost control and crashed into a center median near Munger Avenue. The man and juveniles were taken into custody at the scene, and police noted that no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The department said a search of the car turned up at least four guns. All six occupants are now charged with engaging in organized criminal activity while using or exhibiting a deadly weapon.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details were immediately available.