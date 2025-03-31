Watch CBS News
North Texas police warn of social media scam involving missing officer who isn't missing

By
Julia Falcon
Sherman police are warning residents about a scam circulating on social media. 

According to police, the scam involves a post alerting the community about a missing police officer who isn't missing.

The scam is shared across social media. According to Sherman police, the scammers want people to share the post so they can later change the content, which will include a malicious link.

This type of scam is called bait and switch, according to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission. When a social media user shares the link to social media feeds, connections and friends will presume it was genuinely sent and may fall for the scam. Scammers want people to click on the link so they can steal money.

CCPC said social media scams are becoming more common as these large platforms give scammers access to a large network of people.

A social media user can identify the scammer by clicking on their profile link. One scammer named "Philip M" had one friend and no profile history. They posted about the alleged missing police officer in a Facebook group for Sherman residents. 

Sherman police asked residents to take their time and research before sharing a post. They said if they have a question about the authenticity of a message to reach out to police.

