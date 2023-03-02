Shark feeding frenzy caught on video Fisherman captures shocking shark feeding frenzy off Louisiana coast 01:04

A shiver of sharks was caught feeding about 15 miles off the coast of Venice, Louisiana, last month shocking a group of nearby fishermen in search of yellowfin tuna.

Dillon May, who recorded a video of the sharks thrashing in the water, told social media video service Storyful that he was on a friend's fishing boat with his girlfriend, Kaitlyn Dix, when they spotted moving water. The group initially thought the movement was due to "tuna boil," a school of tuna nibbling on food that causes water to bubble up.

But they were surprised to find the commotion was actually caused by hungry sharks.

"Then we saw it was sharks on a bait bod — never seen anything like it," May told Storyful, which posted the video on Tuesday.

"By the time we got there, the sharks had found the bod and pushed them up against the boat to feast on them," he continued.

May recalled the sharks splashing water into the boat as they feasted on a big bait pod.

"It's soaking wet," you can overhear one of the passengers saying in the video.

A video of the wild scene is spreading online, prompting hundreds of comments.

"I'd be terrified," one TikTok user commented.

"I would be so afraid they would knock the boat over," another added.

"Sharkuzzi," one user joked.

Sharks can go up to six weeks without feeding, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries, but then they can go into an "eating phase" and seek out a food source. When they do decide to feed, they aren't picky eaters.

"Sharks will eat anything. In fact, things like tires, license plates, a fur coat, a chicken coop, and even a full suit of armor have been found in their stomachs! But generally, sharks are omnivorous, which means usually they just eat meat and plants. If there is not an abundant supply of meat in the area, they will resort to eating sea vegetation," the agency said.