SH-121 shut down in Grapevine after fatal crash

A deadly crash has prompted a major North Texas highway to shut down Friday morning.

SH-121 is shut down in both directions in Grapevine at Stone Myers Parkway, according to police.

Grapevine police said the crash happened around 5 a.m. when a sedan was going northbound on the highway. The driver hit a guardrail, flipped over the wall and into the southbound lanes.

After flipping over, police said the sedan was his by two other vehicles. The driver of the sedan died at the scene.

One of the other drivers was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and the other driver was not injured.

This portion of the highway will be closed for at least two hours, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.