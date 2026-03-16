SH 114 closed near Loop 12 in Irving for police activity, officials say

Both sides of State Highway 114 are closed in the area of Loop 12, Irving police said Monday night.

Irving PD said officers are "working an incident," and all eastbound and west lanes between Tom Braniff Drive and Spur 482 are shut down. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

Irving PD said the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the public. Officials have not said when the highway may reopen.

This is a developing story.