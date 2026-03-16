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SH 114 closed near Loop 12 in Irving for police activity, officials say

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.
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S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

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Both sides of State Highway 114 are closed in the area of Loop 12, Irving police said Monday night.

Irving PD said officers are "working an incident," and all eastbound and west lanes between Tom Braniff Drive and Spur 482 are shut down. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

Irving PD said the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the public. Officials have not said when the highway may reopen.

This is a developing story.

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