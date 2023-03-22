Watch CBS News
Severe storms possible Thursday evening, Friday morning

By Erin Moran

Severe storms possible Thursday evening into Friday morning
NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Today has been all about the clouds – clearing line has moved in for some of our western counties, leading to sunnier skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. 

Compare that to cloudier skies and low 60s to the east. A warming trend will continue overnight though. Southerly winds and a return of clouds…we'll start off in the mid 60s for most Wednesday, and highs should warm into the upper 70s and low 80s in the afternoon.

CBS News Texas
We have extended our weather alert now into Friday. In fact, we'll have to watch model trends – there's a possibility that most of North Texas will be storm-free Thursday and not see much activity until overnight/Friday morning when the cold front moves in.

CBS News Texas
Thursday's storm activity will be associated with a dryline, so the threat is conditional. The main threat with any of these dryline storms would be hail.

CBS News Texas
The associated cold front will start to move in overnight into Friday morning, leading to the majority of the stormy weather. A line will come together, leading to the main threat being damaging winds.

CBS News Texas
Threat pushes east by mid-morning and into the afternoon.

CBS News Texas
We've got a great weekend on tap – another cold front arrives for Monday, knocking highs back into the 60s!

CBS News Texas
Erin Moran
Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 9:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

